Call to Action: Help provide a Happy Thanksgiving  to those in need

Greetings, Prince William – Hunger Action Month may be over, but guess what’s on the horizon: Thanksgiving Food Drives! To kick things off, the wonderful staff at ACTS is now accepting food and gift card donations for their Operation Give Thanks through November 19. You’ll feel great as you help provide a Happy Thanksgiving to those in need in our community! Please visit www.actspwc.org/about-us/news-events/operation-give-thanks-1 to learn more. Volunteers will be needed! Please contact Shirley at 703.441.8606 ext. 288 or email [email protected] for more information.

Both ACTS and SERVE continue to have an Urgent need for Food Pickup Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance programs on weekends. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the appropriate warehouse. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing 30 pounds or more. Drivers for SERVE must commit to twice a month for at least 6 months. Training is provided at both agencies. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community, especially with the holidays approaching! For ACTS, please email [email protected], for SERVE please email [email protected] for more information.

Save the Date! ACTS is holding I Walk for ACTS 5K October 9 thru 16. Once again, the event will be virtual, but you can select your course, enjoy fresh air, get in some healthy exercise and raise funds for a worthy cause! What a fun way to enjoy early Fall weather with your family! Please visit www.iwalkforacts.com to register and learn more.

It’s getting close-the Alzheimer’s Association is holding their Walk to End Alzheimer’s October 16 at Harris Pavilion! Volunteers age 16+ are needed to help with various tasks; there’s still a few slots available. Volunteers age 10-15 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent. Please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e44afab2caaf58-walk27 to view the jobs and sign up. You can also register to walk – please visit https://bit.ly/3n7LUik to sign up. Please email [email protected] for more information on this family-friendly event.

Brain Injury Services is searching for volunteers interested in being matched in one-on-one friendships with adult survivors of brain injuries who are receiving services. Brief training and once a month minimum outings with your client required. Please contact Michelle at [email protected] or call 703.451.8881 ext. 232 to learn how you can help.

Please join the DEA National Drug Take Back October 23, 10am-2pm to safely dispose of your unused and expired meds. Drop off locations are Haymarket Medical Center, Prince William Medical Center and Sentara Lake Ridge. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. Please visit www.takebackday.dea.gov to learn more.

The wonderful staff at House of Mercy is looking for businesses, organizations or groups to be Hunger Action Heroes for 2021-2022. It’s so easy to do! 1) Select a few Friday morning dates to bring food donations; 2) Promote/Hold your food drive and 3) Drop off collected food at House of Mercy on your assigned Friday morning date before 11am. You’ll feel great as your team works to collect food to feed food insecure families in our community! For more information, please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/hunger-action-heroes/ or email [email protected].

Keep Prince William Beautiful and Prince William County Solid Waste Division will host their second Fix-It Fair on October 9, 10am-4pm at the newly renovated Central Library’s Makers Space. Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items such as jewelry, clothing, small furniture, appliances and bicycles for repair and subsequent reuse. The event also giver fixers the opportunity to share their skills with the community and that helps encourage reuse and repair of serviceable items. Register your item for a free Fix-It Fair repair at www.kpwb.org, click on Events. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Mark your calendar! Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding their October Community Cleanup October 16, 10am-1pm in partnership with Rollingwood Village Recreation Association in Woodbridge-Occoquan. Volunteers age 5 and up welcome; volunteers age 5 thru 15 must volunteer with a parent. Please meet at Rollingwood Village Park, 3399 Rollingwood Dr, Woodbridge 22192. Enjoy the beautiful Fall weather while beautifying this part of our local community! Please visit www.volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M000001hbWpQAI to register. Questions? Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you love helping the environment, Leopold’s Preserve is holding a Pond Cleanup October 9, 9am-12pm at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137. The day begins with a guided hike through Leopold’s Preserve to get to the pond. Volunteers will walk the edges of the pond, collecting trash and debris to prevent it from running into streams and rivers. Gloves, grabbers and trash bags will be furnished. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear waterproof boots or shoes. Families are welcome! Please visit https://bit.ly/3CFCHCk to register for this fun, outdoor event.

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.