News & Notes: Walk-in service at Virginia’s DMV offices restarts

Stafford County Government Offices to Close for Columbus Day

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Monday, October 11, 2021, in observance of Columbus Day. [Stafford County Government]

Walk-in service at Virginia’s DMV offices restarts Tuesday

Good news, Virginians. You can now wait in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles without scheduling an appointment beforehand. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]

More petitions to remove Loudoun County School Board members eligible for court filing

The group Fight for Schools now has the signatures needed to file removal petitions against School Board members Denise Corbo (At-Large) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) in circuit court. [Loudoun Now]

3 Wednesdays now early dismissal days after teachers say they need more planning time.

Principals and teachers have indicated a need for more time to collaborate without adding additional school days to the calendar. [Fredericksburg City Schools]