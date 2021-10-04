Route 17 crash claims life of cargo van driver

[Update 4:50 p.m.] The driver of the cargo van is identified as Logan Maiatico, 19, of Strasburg.

[Update 4 p.m.] All four lanes of Route 17 reopened at 2:30 p.m., the Virignia Department of Transportation reports.

One person is dead following a crash on Route 17 in Stafford County.

The crash occurred near the Fauquier County line.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to a head-on collision in the area of Warrenton Road and Ashburn Lane. The initial investigation revealed a cargo van crossed over the divider and struck a northbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the cargo van was ejected from the vehicle and passed away from his injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The roadway remains closed while the investigation continues. Expect the closure to remain in place for the next four to five hours. Traffic is being diverted onto Richland Road. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Route 17 is a popular route for tractor trailers. The north-south route links Interstates 95 and 66.

Meanwhile this morning on I-66, Virignia State Police were called to a serious crash at Gainesville.