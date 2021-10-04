Police beat: Shots fired during string of carjackings at apartment complex 

Shots fired during string of carjackings at apartment complex

From the Prince William police department: On October 2 at 3:51AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Summerland Dr. and Gardenview Lp. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 42-year-old man, was driving in the above area when he was flagged down by three unknown masked men. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm towards the victim and demanded his vehicle. The victim immediately fled the area while the armed suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle. The victim returned to the area where he observed one of the men a second time. As the victim continued to drive, the man fired multiple rounds towards the victim’s vehicle. The victim then continued to his destination before contacting the police. No injuries were reported, and the victim’s vehicle was struck several times. Suspect Descriptions:

A light-skinned black male, approximately 5’5”, with long dreadlock-style hair A dark-skinned black male, approximately 5’5” A light-skinned black male, approximately 6’00” All three men were wearing black masks and black clothing From Prince William police – On October 2 at 2:12AM, officers responded to the Summerland Heights Apartments located in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported to police that her 2010 grey Mazda 3 was stolen by three unknown men. The investigation revealed that the victim left her unsecured vehicle running in front of an apartment. As the victim was walking back to the vehicle, she observed the men walk up to her vehicle and get inside. When the victim confronted the men, one of them brandished a firearm towards her before fleeing the area in her vehicle. The victim immediately contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Suspect Descriptions:

A black male wearing a black face mask, a red/white sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a firearm A black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and armed with a firearm

A white male, with a beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and armed with a firearm

Mob robs man at Woodbridge shopping plaza

From Prince William police: On October 4 at 2:48AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 12400 block of Dillingham Sq. in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 34-year-old man, was in the parking lot of the above area when he was approached by three unknown men. During the encounter, one of the men demanded the victim’s property. When the victim refused, a light-colored Chevrolet Suburban pulled up next to the group. The driver exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm, and at one point during the encounter, struck the victim in the face. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s backpack and left the area in the vehicle. The victim left the parking lot and went to an area hospital where police were notified. The victim did not know how the other suspects left the location. The victim’s backpack containing a firearm were reported missing. The only suspect description is the driver of the vehicle who was described as a black male wearing grey colored clothing and a black mask.

Man robbed outside barber shop

From Prince William police: On October 4 at 12:01AM, officers responded to Pro Styl’n Hair Salon located at 14459 Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 53-year-old man, reported to police that he was near the rear of the business when a Kia Optima approached him. During the encounter, two men exited the vehicle where one brandished a firearm while the other assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property before fleeing in the Kia. The victim reported minor injuries. The only suspect description was two black males, and the passenger was heavy set with gold teeth.

Bar fly uses knife to demand better service, authorities say

A bar parton was unhappy with the service at a Stafford County restaurant, so he grabbed a knife, authorities said.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 1030 Stafford Market Place, Chili’s, 10/3, 5:49 p.m. Deputy R.M. Connelly responded for a disturbance. The investigation revealed the suspect, Jason Nance, 45, of Stafford, became disorderly. During the incident, Nance grabbed a dinner knife and began yelling at an employee. Nance was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Asphalt used as weapon in fight

From Prince William police: On October 3 at 1:45PM, officers responded to the 14500 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed that two men were behind a business in the above area when one man, later identified as the accused, struck the victim, a 55-year-old man, with a piece of asphalt. The accused then struck and kicked the victim as he fell to the ground. While in the ground, the accused grabbed the victim’s throat. At some point, bystanders intervened and separated the two men just prior to police arriving in the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accused remained in the area and was detained. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan Antonio VILLEDA MENJIVAR, was arrested. Arrested on October 2: [No Photo Available]

Juan Antonio VILLEDA MENJIVAR, 33, of no fixed address Charged with malicious wounding and strangulation Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Woman assaulted while trying to retrieve cell phone

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 300 block of White Oak Road, 10/2, 3:14 a.m. Deputy J.F. Edwards met with a victim of an assault. The victim reported the suspect, Dajon Mickens, 29, of Fredericksburg, assaulted her as she attempted to retrieve her cell phones from his vehicle. Mickens was located by deputies and arrested. The stolen phones were found in his possession. Mickens was charged with felony assault, assault, and larceny. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.