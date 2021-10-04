News & Notes: McAuliffe to Washington lawmakers: ‘Do your job’

Democrats on defense as their new House majority faces its first electoral test

Virginia Democrats are playing defense in nearly a dozen competitive House of Delegates districts this year as they defend their new majority against GOP challengers hoping to win back ground lost during Donald Trump’s presidency. [Virginia Mercury]

‘Do your job’: McAuliffe watches closely as messy Capitol Hill negotiations threaten Virginia race

There is possibly no Democrat outside of Washington, DC, who is more closely watching the chaotic negotiations playing out on Capitol Hill than Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe. [CNN]

Members of Leesburg Police Department threaten to quit over proposed vaccine mandate

Police officers in Leesburg, Virginia, spoke out during a town council meeting about what could happen if the coronavirus vaccine is mandated. [WTOP]