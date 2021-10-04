News $1.9 million order placed for new elementary school student Chromebooks By Rick Horner Published October 4, 2021 at 12:00PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:36AM Students pick up their laptops at Stafford High School. [Photo: Stafford County Public Schools] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools