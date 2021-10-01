News Signal Hill Park Trail to be repaved. It’s just a question of when By Rick Horner Published October 1, 2021 at 10:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:37AM The Signal Hill Loop Trail meanders through Signal Hill Park in Manassas Park. [ALLTRAILS.COM] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News