Police beat: Suspicious incident near middle school investigated

SUV driver near middle school tells children to get into car, teens tell police

From Prince William police:

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: #Woodbridge #PWCPD is investigating incidents that occurred on Sept. 30th where a man driving a newer-model Subaru Forester offered multiple female juveniles money to get into his car while walking to/from Rippon M.S. More Info; pic.twitter.com/6Pzr8m8OOS

Dale City man faces aggravated sexual battery charges

From Prince William police: On September 29, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County on August 1.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old female juvenile, was inappropriately touched by an acquaintance, identified as the accused, on two separate occasions during that day. The victim recently reported the incidents prompting the police investigation.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan G. LAGOS CABRERA, was arrested.

Arrested on September 29:

Juan G. LAGOS CABRERA, 41, of 13215 Kurtz Rd. in Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond