News & Notes: Vax deadline announced, bell schedule changed

Fairfax County sets Oct. 11 deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

All Fairfax County employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests by Monday, Oct. 11, FFXnow has learned. [FFXNow]

MWHC at capacity, delaying surgeries because of high numbers of virus patients

In the last week, Mary Washington Healthcare has treated more COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units than at any other point during the 18-month pandemic, forcing the health care system to postpone for at least two weeks some surgeries for people with cancer or heart-related issues. [Fredericksburg.com]

Extended Express Lanes in Virginia may help ease traffic on I-495

Drivers on Interstate 495 will likely see congestion ease up in Northern Virginia — but not before years of Express Lane construction on the three-mile stretch of the road that ends near the banks ofNot ones to rest on their laurels, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School students Tony Bright, Arman Lateef, and Gabriel Ralston, have built on their science fair success to have their research published in the Pre-Collegiate Health Review. the Potomac. [WTOP]

Plan presented for event space at Haymarket park

A Haymarket couple wants to breathe new life into the town’s park. [Insidenova.com]

Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School Students’ Research Published in Peer-review Journal

Not ones to rest on their laurels, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School students Tony Bright, Arman Lateef, and Gabriel Ralston, have built on their science fair success to have their research published in the Pre-Collegiate Health Review. [Prince William County Public Schools]

Vaccination center reopens in Woodbridge, boosters to be offered

The Virginia Department Health (VDH) announced that Virginia’s Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) will open Thursday, Oct.7 at the former Gander Mt. store , 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge, VA 22192. [Prince William County Government]

Stafford Schools to modify bell schedule

The Stafford County School Board voted and approved a temporary change in school hours beginning Oct 12. The schedule will be in effect for four weeks (through November 5) to allow other transportation measures time for implementation. [Twitter/Stafford County Public Schools]