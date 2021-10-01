Coronavirus booster shots offered at two area locations

There will be more coronavirus vaccination sites as a second and third round of booster shots roll out.
The second booster shot is for 65-years-old or older, those who live in a long-term care home, or 18-year-olds who have a weak immune system or could be exposed to the virus at work.
A third booster shot is meant for those with a weak immune system.
You can visit two places in Prince William County to get your booster shots: the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge and Manassas Mall near Manassas.
The new clinics come as the number of coronavirus cases throughout the region is falling.
From the Prince William County Government: Beginning Thursday, October 7, 2021, a Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will open offering First, Second, Third, and Booster doses for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in the Prince William Health District. The CVC will operate by Prince William Health District (PWHD), Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and Ashbritt, a vaccination vendor.
The location is the former Gander Mountain store, 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge, VA 22192. The CVC will have appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Walk-ins accepted.
Virginians who are eligible are invited to make an appointment for a free booster vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The CVC will offer not only the Pfizer vaccine, but Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To get a vaccine it is recommended that you make an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
Bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine record with QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov. Masks must be worn at the CVC.
Manassas Mall Clinic
Beginning Monday October 4, Prince William Health District in partnership with Red Sea, a vaccination vendor, will reopen the Manassas Mall vaccination site six days per week offering First, Second, Third, and Booster doses for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be offered on various days.
The Mall is located at, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109. The closest door is marked “Manassas Mall” between the Uptown Alleyentertainment center and Macy’s, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane. Once inside the door, turn right, and the clinic is the first storefront on the left. You can also enter through the door marked “Manassas Mall” between the At Homestore and the Autobahn Indoor Speedway, proceed down the corridor, turn left, and the clinic is the first storefront on the left.
To get a vaccine it is recommended that you make an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. However, walk-ins are accepted at certain days/times (see below)
Mall Clinic Hours:
Mondays: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (walk-ins accepted, vaccines offered: Pfizer, and Moderna)
Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (clinic closed 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm, walk-ins accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., vaccines
offered: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (clinic closed 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm, walk-ins accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., vaccines
offered: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (clinic closed 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., walk-ins accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Fridays: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (walk-ins accepted)
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (clinic closed 12:30 pm-1:00 pm, walk-ins accepted from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)