Coronavirus booster shots offered at two area locations

There will be more coronavirus vaccination sites as a second and third round of booster shots roll out.

The second booster shot is for 65-years-old or older, those who live in a long-term care home, or 18-year-olds who have a weak immune system or could be exposed to the virus at work.

A third booster shot is meant for those with a weak immune system.

You can visit two places in Prince William County to get your booster shots: the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge and Manassas Mall near Manassas.

The new clinics come as the number of coronavirus cases throughout the region is falling.