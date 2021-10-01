Authorities are looking for the person who set a series of fires at a Manassas apartment complex.
The first 9-1-1 call about the fires came in at 9:51 p.m., a city spokeswoman says.
From the Manassas City Government: The City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department is asking the public’s help with any information they may have about a series of fires set last night. These fires were intentionally set in occupied, multifamily dwellings in the areas of 7th Regiment Drive and Barrington Park. One person was injured while trying to extinguish a balcony fire and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No residents were displaced during the incidents. Six fires were set in all. If anyone has information about the fires or a person of interest, please call the City of Manassas Fire Marshal at 703-257-8233 or the City of Manassas Police Department at 703-257-8000.