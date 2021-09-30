Stepehn J. Staniszweski

Stephen “Stan” Joseph Staniszewski, 80, of Dumfries, VA went to be with the Lord peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

He was the son of the late Sidney and Stella Staniszewski.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving honorably for 24 years. He then retired from 7 Eleven, after 20 years.

He is survived by his son Frank Staniszewski (husband of Tina), Daughter Stephanie Acevedo ( wife of Oscar), and five Grandchildren Andrea, Alejandro, Kameran, Kaydence and Wiley. Born in Connecticut. He was preceeded in death by his beloved wife, of sixteen years Carolann Staniszewski.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, his pets, watching movies, football, writing stories, card tricks, baking, and telling jokes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, where he was a contributing member since 2007. Send donations to 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown, NY 10598. www.guidingeyes.org.

The family will receive guest at 10:30am Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. A Life Celebration service will begin at 11:30am with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.