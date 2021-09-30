Shots fired near Williamstown, police search for shooter

[Police update, Friday, October 1, 2021] On September 30 at 6:27PM, officers responded to the area of Heth Ct. and Old Triangle Rd. in Dumfries (22026) to assist Dumfries Police Department with a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a man approached the parking lot of the above area and engaged in a verbal altercation with another man who was on the other side of the parking lot.

After a brief encounter, both men brandished a firearm and exchanged gunfire before fleeing on foot. Shortly after, a community member flagged down a Dumfries town police officer. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were no located. No injuries were reported. While canvassing, officers located multiple houses and vehicles that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male wearing all black clothing

A black male wearing a black t-shirt, white-washed blue jeans, and light-colored shoes

[7:16 p.m.] No one was injured, police tell us. The shooting took place at the corner of Old Triangle Road and Heth Court, according to a police spokesman.

[6:55 p.m] Shots rang out in the Williamstown neighborhood tonight in Dumfries.

Police are on the scene and have created a perimeter around the neighborhood of townhouses and public parks in the area, using dogs to search for suspects in the shooting.

Several homes were shot in the incident, just after 6:30 p.m. No word yet on injuries.

The shooter fled the scene in an SUV, according to initial reports. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more.

Got a photo from the scene? Send it to us.