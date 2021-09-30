Police beat: High-speed chase ends at motel 

High-speed chase ends at motel

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: At 1:30 p.m., Sergeant Kreider initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on Spring Valley Drive. The vehicle initially stopped in the 300 block of Cambridge Street in Falmouth. The driver was irate and Sergeant Kreider recognized the driver as a wanted subject. Sergeant Kreider told the driver to turn the vehicle off, but instead the driver accelerated on Cambridge Street initiating a pursuit at a high-rate of speed. The driver then turned into the nearby Newton Motel where he fled the vehicle on foot. Sergeant Assur caught-up to the pursuit and aided in taking the suspect into custody. The suspect is identified as Kenneth Arnold, 47. Arnold is wanted in Spotsylvania, Warren, and Stafford Counties. He is also being charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, and driving on a suspended license.

Shots fired into 2 homes

From Prince William police: On September 29 at 11:02PM, officers responded to investigate a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14800 block of Cloverdale Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that at approximately 7:15PM, multiple loud noises were heard by a resident of the home. Later that evening, bullet holes were located in a bedroom of the residence which prompted the resident to contact the police. The investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired before an unknown man was seen fleeing the area on foot. No injuries or additional property damage were reported

From Prince William police: On September 29 at 7:40PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2200 block of Fort Pickens Ct. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shots fired call. The homeowner reported to police that while inside their home, several gunshots were heard and a loud noise at their front door, which was found damaged. The investigation revealed that several rounds were fired, before two men were seen fleeing from the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The only suspect descriptions are two black males between 18-25 years of age, one of which was wearing a white shirt and black pants, while the other suspect was wearing all black clothing.