Police beat: High-speed chase ends at motel 

High-speed chase ends at motel
From the Stafford sheriff’s office: At 1:30 p.m., Sergeant Kreider initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on Spring Valley Drive. The vehicle initially stopped in the 300 block of Cambridge Street in Falmouth. The driver was irate and Sergeant Kreider recognized the driver as a wanted subject. Sergeant Kreider told the driver to turn the vehicle off, but instead the driver accelerated on Cambridge Street initiating a pursuit at a high-rate of speed. The driver then turned into the nearby Newton Motel where he fled the vehicle on foot. Sergeant Assur caught-up to the pursuit and aided in taking the suspect into custody. The suspect is identified as Kenneth Arnold, 47. Arnold is wanted in Spotsylvania, Warren, and Stafford Counties. He is also being charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, and driving on a suspended license.
Shots fired into 2 homes
From Prince William police: On September 29 at 11:02PM, officers responded to investigate a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14800 block of Cloverdale Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that at approximately 7:15PM, multiple loud noises were heard by a resident of the home. Later that evening, bullet holes were located in a bedroom of the residence which prompted the resident to contact the police. The investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired before an unknown man was seen fleeing the area on foot. No injuries or additional property damage were reported
From Prince William police: On September 29 at 7:40PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2200 block of Fort Pickens Ct. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shots fired call. The homeowner reported to police that while inside their home, several gunshots were heard and a loud noise at their front door, which was found damaged. The investigation revealed that several rounds were fired, before two men were seen fleeing from the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The only suspect descriptions are two black males between 18-25 years of age, one of which was wearing a white shirt and black pants, while the other suspect was wearing all black clothing.
Man found unconscious on highway after hit and run
From Prince William police: On September 30 at 12:17AM, officers responded to the 4300 block of Inn St. in Triangle (22172) to investigate an unconscious man in the roadway. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 60-year-old man, was walking in a dimly lit area of the roadway, when he was struck by a maroon- colored vehicle. The victim came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel where he was located by another motorist who contacted the police. The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued driving. The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time. The investigation continues.
Man robbed at knifepoint near Manassas Mall
From Prince William police: On September 29 at 7:00PM, officers responded to the 8100 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 36-year-old man, reported to police that while walking in the parking lot of the above area, he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.
Suspect Description:
A Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old, tall, with a goatee
Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and grey shoes
Cops track down suspects after Woodbridge robbery
From Prince William police: On September 29 at 5:16PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 37-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. when a vehicle approached. During the encounter, the occupants of the vehicle offered the victim a ride. The driver drove to the above area where hedemanded the victim’s money. Both the occupants then assaulted the accused before
taking his money and phone and fleeing the area. The victim walked to a nearby business and contacted the police. While investigating, officers located the suspect vehicle and both occupants at a local business in the Dumfries area. Officers detained both men without incident. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, both men, identified as James Andrew MORALES and Burrell CREWS Jr., were arrested. While officers conducted a search incident to arrest, CREWS Jr. was found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics prepared for distribution and provided officers with a false identity.
Arrested on September 29:
James Andrew MORALES, 34, of 15011 Cloverdale Rd. in Woodbridge Charged with robbery
Burrell CREWS Jr., 45, of 5617 Saint Charles Dr. in Woodbridge
Charged with robbery, possession with intent to distribute, and providing a false identity to law enforcement
Court Date for Both Men: December 9, 2021 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond