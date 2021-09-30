News & Notes: Sups vote to settle muslim cemetery case

Sups vote to settle cemetery case

Stafford County supervisors have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the All Muslim Association of America claiming supervisors engaged in discrimination by denying a proposed cemetery on Garrisonville Road. [Fredericksburg.com]

New elementary to replace church, non-profit office

Prince William County needs a new elementary school in north Woodbridge to alleviate crowding at least five area schools, but the site the school division chose for the new building will displace an existing church and a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless. [Prince William Times]

Racial and Social Justice Commission tackles CRT

Prince William County had been relatively free of the debates around critical race theory that have exploded in other Northern Virginia localities, but the topic is quickly creeping into local government meetings. [Insidenova.com]

SRO rules under review

Prince William County’s school resource officers – police officers assigned to work in public middle and high schools – could soon operate under a new set of rules regarding when students are subject to arrest for misbehaving in school. [Prince William Times]

Bluegrass musical shines at Riverside

After months and months of waiting in the wings, it’s safe to say that “Bright Star” was worth the wait. Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s feel-good bluegrass musical is finally getting its chance to shine at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, and it is absolutely beaming with talent. [Fredericksburg.com]