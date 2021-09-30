Janae’ Elizabeth Shuler, 33, of Washington DC, passed away on September 24, 2021. Janae’ was born in Bronx, New York to Jeannette Shuler (Deceased) and Matthew Floyd (Deceased) on February 8, 1988. In 1998 Janae’ moved to Arlington, VA with her mother. She graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. And was known as “Shuler the Ruler” by her many lifelong high school friends. It is in high school where Janae’ developed her love of the German Language.

For those who knew Janae’, they knew her challenges but also knew the fun and laughter she brought with her presence. She was the life of the party and loved talking on the phone and hanging out with her friends and family. When you met her, you never forgot her.

Janae is survived by her two sons Jaiden (10), Nasiir (9) and daughter Aziah (3). Her sisters: Tina Shuler of Woodbridge, VA, Tarnisha Shuler of Brooklyn, NY, Audra Floyd of N. Lauderdale, FL, Desiree Harris (Stanley), Tiffanee Floyd of South Carolina and LaShawnda Floyd of Bronx, NY. Her brothers: Antoine Shuler (Corrine) of Fairfax, VA. and Lance Curry. In addition, a host of nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friend Cindy Martin.

We encourage anyone who would like to share a story or memory of Janae to do so at the Memorial.

The family will receive guests at 10:30 am Friday, October 15, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Rd. Woodbridge, VA 22191. A Life Celebration service will begin at 11:30 am with repass to follow at Antoine Shuler’s house.

The family would like to thank everyone for all of the love, prayers and concern shown to us during this difficult time.