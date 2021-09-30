Helen Schuler

Helen, daughter of the late Pernice Edwards and Albert Shuler, was born December 19, 1945 in New York, New York. Helen often recounted incredible stories of her prime, as she was a woman with big dreams and a passion for singing, swimming, and ballet. She was known for throwing the best parties and her unbreakable bond with her siblings. Nothing could have deterred the love that she had for her family, whom she respected and admired dearly. Along with her stories came her witty personality, stubbornness, and strong will. She loved going to the grocery store every week, especially to Costco to get her peaches. Although she battled cancer and COVID simultaneously, she never failed to make her immediate family laugh. Her spirit was seldom broken, as she

fought her battles until the very end. With as much as her heart could convey, Helen loved and adored her daughter and son, Tracy Shuler and Wyndell Schuler (Shelia). She greatly appreciated the help and attentiveness of her children and grandchildren, those of whom were present in making her last moments as comfortable as possible. Along with her two children, Helen leaves to cherish her memory; her sisters Dorothy Shuler of New York, Gertrude Shuler of New York, LaVerne Edwards-Shuler of Delaware, Betty Jean Bryant of New York, and Janie Edwards-Barnes of New York; brothers Albert Shuler (Deceased), John Henry Shuler (Deceased), Ronald Edwards of New York, and Benjamin Edwards (Deceased); many nieces, nephews, and cousins; grandchildren Nakia, Felicity, Dellarisse, and Natima of Georgia, Fatima Anthony (Davern) of Maryland, Rashida Lewis (Marcus), Isaiah Patrick, and Michele Edwards of Virginia; great-grandchildren Elijah, Emmanuel, Nevaeh, Keyonte, Jordan, Macai, Dorian, Ezekiel, and Malik; a host of dear friends; and her Costco card.