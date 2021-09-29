Police beat: Windows smashed at vape shop

Windows smashed at vape shop

From Prince William police: On September 29 at 2:08AM, officers responded to the Bristow Vape & Smoke store located at 1085 Nokesville Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. Upon arriving at the business, officers observed damage to a side window. Video surveillance footage revealed two unknown men approached the building where one threw the rock, smashing the side window. Both men then fled the area on foot. At this time, no entry appears to have been made into the business and no property was reported missing. Suspect Descriptions:

A Hispanic man with short black hair

Last seen wearing a black ski-style mask, a black jacket with a Champion logo, blue jeans, and black shoes A black male wearing a black hooded jacket with “Boys In The Hood” written on the front, and black shorts

Cop assaulted near Manassas

From Prince William police: On September 27 at 6:00PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8100 block of Community Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that the domestic was verbal only. During the investigation, officers determined that one of the parties involved, identified as the accused, took property from a vehicle that was parked nearby. The accused was located in the backyard of his residence where officers attempted to detain him. During the arrest, the accused actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands. After a brief struggle, the accused struck and shoved the officers before being detained. While searching the accused incident to arrest, he was found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Hugo GUZMAN-PANIAGUA, was arrested. Arrested on September 27: [No Photo Available]

Hugo GUZMAN-PANIAGUA, 20, of 8159 Community Dr. in Manassas Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of disarming of law enforcement, 1 count of obstruction, 1 count of possession of controlled substance, 1 count of property damage, 1 count of petit larceny

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bon

Woodbridge man charged with hit and run

Attempted Malicious Wounding | Felony Hit and Run – On September 29 at 12:07AM, officers responded to investigate a hit and run that was reported to have occurred on Botts Ave. near Potomac View Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, reported to police that while driving in the above area, she observed a vehicle driving closely behind her. At one point, the other vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle from behind before crossing over into the oncoming traffic lane and pulling parallel to her vehicle. The victim immediately recognized the driver as an acquaintance, identified as the accused. The accused then turned his vehicle and struck the victim’s vehicle a second time before fleeing the area. The victim drove to the police station to report the incident. Later that evening, officers located the accused and the vehicle in the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Prince William Pkwy. where the accused was taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, Emerson RIVAS QUINTANILLA, was arrested. Arrested on September 29:

Emerson RIVAS QUINTANILLA, 30, of 2921 Wythe Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with felony hit & run, attempted malicious wounding, aggressive driving, and driving with a revoked license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

License plates stolen

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 150 Riverside Parkway, Santec Consulting, 9/28, 2:59 p.m. An employee reported the license plates were stolen off of a 2019 Ford Ranger that was parked at the business. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on September 27 and 2 p.m. on September 28.

Truck stolen from business