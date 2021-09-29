Personal property taxes for Prince William residents due October 5

From the Prince William County Government: Prince William County personal property taxes for 2021 are due on October 5, 2021. If customers have not received a tax bill for their vehicles and believe they should have, contact the Taxpayer Services Office at (703) 792-6710 or by email at [email protected].

The Taxpayer Services office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Telephone service is from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

A late payment penalty of 10% will be assessed on the unpaid tax balance if taxes are not paid in full by the due date. Interest at a rate of 10% per annum accrues monthly until the balance is paid in full.

Payments can be made by electronic check or credit card online at tax.pwcgov.org or by phone by calling 1-888-272-9829, jurisdiction code is 1036; by mail to PO BOX 1600, Merrifield VA 22116, and in person at the Sudley North and McCoart Taxpayer Services offices from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Extended hours until 6:30 P.M. on October 1, 4, and 5.