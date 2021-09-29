News & Notes: No more arrest reports in Fairfax County

Fairfax County ends arrest blotter over concerns data could be used in effort to deport immigrants

Fairfax County police have stopped publishing a weekly arrest blotter after county officials found it violated a policy that restricts the dissemination of personal information that could aid immigration enforcement. [The Washington Post]

Columnist earned over $260k from Dominion while writing newspaper editorials about them

Dominion Energy paid Hampton Roads newspaper columnist Gordon Morse over $60,000 per year as he wrote unsigned editorials praising the utility, according to new paperwork filed by Dominion. [VPM]

McAuliffe, Youngkin hold fiery debate on vaccinations, taxes

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed Tuesday evening over vaccinations, tax policy, education and their respective records in the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election. [AP]

Fredericksburg-area virus cases fall slightly, but hospitalizations and deaths still climbing

Even though new COVID-19 cases are showing a slight decline locally as well as across the state and nation, hospitalizations and deaths, which typically lag a few weeks behind new infections, continue to climb. [Fredericksburg.com]

Manassas to offer city employees $300 incentive to get vaccinated

Manassas city is offering $300 or one day of paid leave to all city employees who provide proof they are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. [Prince William Times]

Parents, teachers against Loudoun Co. schools’ transgender policy rally outside school board HQ

Loudoun County parents and residents opposed to the school system’s transgender student policy rallied Tuesday night outside school board headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia. [WTOP]