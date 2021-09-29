New traffic signal at Woodbridge DMV to be activated this fall

Customers at the Woodbridge DMV will see a new traffic light erected outside the building.

The new light at Caton Hill Road and Great Oaks Drive should be operational this fall, said Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathleen Leonard. While the DMV, located at 2731 Caton Hill Road, is operating by appointment only due to the pandemic, it is usually one of the busiest DMV offices in the region.

The signal is paid for by Kaiser Permanente, which plans to open Kaiser South medical hub on a 15-acre site across from the DMV. It will regulate vehicle access to the 40,000 square-foot medical office, which Kaiser calls Caton Hill Medical Center.

The facility should open sometime next year, according to the company’s website.

The signal light is one of two new intersection improvements to be made outside the new medical office. According to proffers approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2019, another signal light erected in front of the medical office on Minnieville Road was also paid for by Kaiser Permanente.

The medical firm also promised to build signalized pedestrian walkways across Minnieville Road.