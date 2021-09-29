News City to permit alcohol on downtown streets during First Friday events By Rick Horner Published September 29, 2021 at 1:56PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:39AM A view of Downtown Fredericksburg from above Hurkamp Park [Photo: Fredericksburg City] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News