Evonn Renee Mack/Hensley, born 10/1/1968 to Roosevelt and Mary Mack in Swainsboro Georgia. She is preceded in death by her father Roosevelt Mack, her Sister Diann Mack/Lee her stepfather Hubert Carr. The family moved to Virginia in June 1969. Evonn attended the Fairfax County Public Schools, She graduated from West Potomac High School in 1987. Before she graduated, she was introduced to banking. She started out as a teller. She grew to love banking and the operation of it, She also loved working with numbers. Evonn decided to make a career of banking. She joined Chainbridge Bank in 2007, She took accounting courses at Strayer College in 2008. Evonn has over 30 years of branch and back office experience in the banking industry. She plays a main role in reviewing exception items and various other functions of the bank. Evonn currently served as a Senior Operations Specialist.

On June 2007 she married her high school sweetheart Clarence Hensley. There were no children from this marriage. She has a son Javaris L. Mack, a daughter Janelle Hensley, and three grandchildren Jade, Kimirah & Elijah

Evonn was a home body, she enjoyed staying at home with her family. Cooking and trying out new recipes. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite thing to do was roller skating. If it were possible she would have done it daily. She had this great love for animals, they had cats, a bird, a rabbit a ferrit and two dogs. Not all at one time. She loved her dogs best, Bishop was her favorite. A.K.A. Renee loved life, and she lived it her way. She will be greatly missed.

Evonn leaves to cherish her memorie; her beloved husband Clarence Hensley, Dale City her mother Mary Mack/ Carr – Fredricksburg, her son Javaris Mack- Bahrain, her daughter Janelle Hensley- Fredricksburg, Her grandchildren, Jade, Kamirah & Elijah, 3 uncles Arthur Jackson- Woodbridge, James Jackson- Lake City, Florida- Noel Mack- Twin City, Ga. 4 Aunts, Susie Jackson- Ft Lauderdale Fla., Dorothy Edwards- Miami Gardens, Fla Lula Jackson- Madison, In., Louise Faulks- Miami Gardens Fla., her mother-in-law Rosa L. Hensley 3 brother-in-laws, Ted Hensley, Dwayn Hensley, Brian Hensley, Annette Hensley, Latoya Hensley. Her best friend for over 25 years Amy Lloyd -Maryland, And a host of nieces and nephews cousins and friends.

There will be no repass.