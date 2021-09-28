Truck strikes I-95 overpass halting traffic near Fredericksburg

Update 10 p.m.

A 69-year-old man faces charges stemming from the crash at the Truslow Road bridge that left drivers sitting in backed-up traffic for hours.

From Virignia State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper M. Grooms is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred September 28, at 12:41 p.m. along Interstate 95 at the Truslow Road bridge overpass at the 134 mile-marker. A 1998 Kenworth dump truck was traveling north on I-95 when the driver accidentally engaged the dump bed, which raised it and caused it to collide with the bridge overpass. The collision caused the dump bed to become wedged between the roadway and bridge.

The driver of the truck, Earl V. Vaughan, 69, of Dunnsville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Vaughan was wearing a seatbelt. The crash caused I-95 northbound and Truslow Road overpass to be closed for several hours while crews were assessing the bridge and roadway. VDOT assisted with the cleanup and road closures. Vaughan was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation. Updated 5 p.m. From the Virignia Department of Transportation: Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound have reopened north of exit 133 (Route 17) at the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County. A single northbound lane remains closed for fuel cleanup, but it is anticipated to reopen shortly. Crews are in the process of reopening Truslow Road to through traffic over the overpass.

Updated 3:50 p.m.

From the Virignia Department of Transportation: Interstate 95 northbound remains closed to through traffic at exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County, following an earlier truck strike of the Truslow Road overpass. I-95 northbound traffic is being detoured at exit 133, where motorists can access Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business southbound to Route 1. A single northbound lane was briefly reopened to clear the queue of vehicles stopped between exit 133 and the Truslow Road overpass.

Once the queue is clear, crews will begin removal of the truck at the overpass, and further inspection of the structure can continue. I-95 northbound travelers approaching from points south of the Fredericksburg area are encouraged to use I-95 exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Route 207 northbound and Route 301 northbound as an alternate route. Travelers can expect heavy congestion on Route 1 northbound and other arterial routes in the Fredericksburg area.

Original post 1:36 p.m.

A dump truck struck a bridge leading to the closure of a portion of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, and the Truslow Road overpass.

The crash was reported at 12:36 p.m. at the Truslow Road overpass near Route 17. A state traffic camera spotted the damage, as you can see in the photo above. The truck was traveling south on I-95 when the crash occurred.

From the Virginia Department of Transportation: All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are closed in Stafford County, just north of exit 133 (Route 17), at the Truslow Road overpass. The Truslow Road overpass was struck by a northbound truck. For motorist safety, all northbound lanes and Truslow Road have been closed until the bridge can be inspected. Bridge inspectors are on scene. Motorists are advised to avoid I-95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area, if possible. Travelers can expect major northbound delays on the interstate and surrounding arterial roads in the region. Traffic signal timing is being adjusted in the Fredericksburg region to accommodate heavier northbound vehicle traffic.

We’ll update this post with new information when it becomes available.

The newly-built bridge opened to traffic in April. Crews demolished the old Truslow Road bridge and built the new bridge as part of the Rappahannock River Crossing project, which is also building a new bridge span for I-95 drivers across the Rappahannock River, linking Fredericksburg to Stafford County.

Additionally, the new bridge is also more comprehensive than its predecessor and will accommodate an eventual 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of Exit 143 on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford to Route 17 near Fredericksburg.