Police beat: Mob steals cash from woman

Man, 52 charged with brandishing gun during fight

From Prince William police: On September 27 at 4:50PM, officers responded to the 14400 block of General Washington Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an initial report of a fight. When officers arrived in the area, they determined that a verbal altercation occurred between a homeowner, identified as the accused, and a tow truck driver, identified as 45-year-old man. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a handgun and brandished it towards the victim. No shots were fired, and no physical altercation occurred between the parties. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Eric LEVENBERRY, was charged.

Charged on September 27: [No Photo Available]

Eric LEVENBERRY, 57, of 14457 General Washington Dr in Woodbridge Charged with brandishing a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Summons

Pizza delivery man robbed at knifepoint

From Prince William police: On September 27 at 11:15PM, officers responded to the Coverstone 4 Apartments located in the 7600 block of Cass Pl in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 27-year-old man, was making a pizza delivery to the above area when he encountered two unknown men in front of an apartment building. During the encounter, one of the men displayed a knife. The men took the order before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Description:

Black male, late teens to early 20s, 5’11”, 150lbs

Last seen wearing a black ski mask, no further description provided

Hispanic male, late teens to early 20s, 5’10”, 200lbs with short black curly hair Last seen wearing a shorts, no further description provided

Mob surrounds woman, steals cash

From Prince William police: On September 26 at 3:17PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 8300 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) on September 25 at approximately 12:00PM. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 53-year-old woman, was exiting her vehicle in a parking lot in the above area when she was approached from behind by four unknown men. The men immediately grabbed an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money from the victim before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. The victim reported the incident to police the following day. The suspects were only described as black males, late teens to late 20s, three of which were wearing a black t- shirt and one wearing an orange t-shirt.

Homeowner spots burglar fleeing house

From Prince William police: On September 27 at 5:34PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 10100 block of Cannonball Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that sometime between 1:00PM and 2:30PM, the homeowner woke to noise from a lower level of the residence. Upon checking the disturbance, the homeowner observed an unknown man flee out the front door with property from the home. Entry into the home was believed to have been made through an unsecured front window. A gaming console and related equipment were reported missing. The suspect was only described as a Hispanic male.

Cigarette theft suspect charged after customer evades cab fare

From Stafford sheriff’s office: 10 Washington Square Plaza, Sheetz, 9/27, 5:09 a.m. Deputy A.W. Sypolt responded for a theft. The employee reported a male suspect went behind the cashier’s counter when it was unoccupied and stole a case of cigarettes. The suspect, Tarik Jackson, 42, of Stafford, was located by Fredericksburg police after failing to pay a cab fare. Jackson was arrested for grand larceny and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Catalytic converters pilfered from commuter lot