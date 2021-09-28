Lionel Thibodaux, 78, of Woodbridge, died September 24, 2021 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He was born April 4, 1943 in Louisiana to the late Joseph and Elvina (Ordoyne) Thibodaux. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the VFW. He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Leona Thibodaux, Gerald Nairn, and Alice Nairn.

Mr. Thibodaux is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia Thibodaux; his children, Tracy Wood (David), and Adam Thibodaux (Lori); James Wood, Aubrie, Joey, Jeremy, and Austin Thibodaux. He is also survived by his sisters, and Virginia Ordoyne (Charles),; brothers, Rogers Thibodaux (Bonnie); and in laws, Doris Whitlock, Berneda Usery and Roy Thibodaux,; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guest from 10am to 11am Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church 14160 Ferndale Rd. Dale City, VA 22193. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am, with interment at Quantico National Cemetery at 12:30pm.