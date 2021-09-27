Police blotter: Man, 22 found dead inside car

Man, 22 found dead inside car

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: At 10:18 p.m. Thursday, September 23, deputies responded to the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near Acadia Street for a fatal automobile accident. Relatives of the 22-year-old male victim located him deceased in the damaged vehicle on the shoulder of the road. The victim’s vehicle is a grey Hyundai coupe. The accident is believed to have occurred around 6:00 a.m. on September 23 and went undiscovered until last night. Anyone with information on this accident or may have witnessed this vehicle being operated in the area is asked to contact Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at 540-658-4682.

Woman charged with lifting items from Walmart

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 217 Garrisonville Road, Walmart, 9/25, 5:46 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded for a report of a shoplifting. The loss prevention employee detained the suspect, Christina Tsatsos, 31, of Fredericksburg. Tsatsos concealed merchandise in a backpack and attempted to leave without paying for the items. She was also found to be wanted out of Fredericksburg. Tsatsos was charged with larceny and served the outstanding warrant. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Catalytic converters from auto auction

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 15 Le Way Drive, Insurance Auto Auction, 9/26, 5:29 a.m. An employee reported security footage had shown a suspect in the rear car lot. Deputies searched the car lot and did not locate the suspect. Catalytic converters were found to have been stolen off of four vehicles. The thefts are believed to have occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Unlocked cars ransacked