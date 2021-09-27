Mr. Eldridge R. Turner

Eldridge “El” Rudolph Turner, 87, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Stafford Memorial Hospital.

Eldridge was born in Laurel Fork, Virginia on August 15, 1934. He grew up in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains with his mom, dad, and five brothers. He enlisted in the Air Force at 18 and served for four years from 1952 to 1956. He fought in the Korean War during that time.

Eldridge met the love of his life in Meadows of Dan, Virginia after his military service and married Shirley Ann Sutphin on August 24, 1956, they were married for 65 years. As newlyweds, Eldridge and Shirley moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for National Trailways Bus Service. Shortly after, they moved to their forever home in Woodbridge, Virginia where Eldridge spent the rest of his life. During his time in Woodbridge, Eldridge loved to garden and spend time in his yard. He loved to go on camping and fishing trips with family and friends. Eldridge and Shirley’s favorite place was their beach house in Ocean City, Maryland where they vacationed and spent much of their retirement. He was actively involved in the Moose Lodge, VFW, and American Legion. Eldridge first started roofing with his brother, Glenn, and continued that work for Fairfax County School Systems until he retired in 1993.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Nathaniel and Janie Dorris Knighten Turner, and brothers Carson, Sydney, John, Glenn, and Charles Turner.

He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Shirley Turner, his son, Harold Turner (Becky Turner), his daughter, Sherri Wilkins, and his grandchildren, Tara Wilkins, Ashley Wilkins, Michael Turner, and Melissa Turner Thomas. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5-8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Quantico National Cemetery at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.