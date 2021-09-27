Kaitlyn Faith Koman, 26, of Virginia Beach, went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2021. Kaitlyn was born at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, to Cindy and Larry Kirk, on June 12, 1995. She attended Heritage Christian School in Woodbridge, VA. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Pensacola Christian College. She married Joshua Koman on June 17, 2017 in Woodbridge and was honored to be his Navy wife. Kaitlyn is preceded in death by her grandparents John Richards; and, Howard and Annabelle Kirk. Kaitlyn is survived by her husband Joshua, brother Kile, parents Cindy and Larry Kirk, grandmother Anne Richards, and numerous aunts & uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent, in Kaitlyn’s honor, to Heritage Christian School, 14510 Spriggs Rd, Woodbridge VA, 22193. The family of Kaitlyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Critical Care Unit at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA.