Car smashes into house, ruptures gas line causing house fire

Update Wednesday, September 29

From Prince William police: On September 26, at 5:34PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13900 block of Andorra Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a vehicle that struck a house. The investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda Civic left the roadway and traveled into the side of a residence. The vehicle also struck a gas line which led to the home starting on fire. The driver of the Honda tried to flee on foot before community members detained him until police arrived and took custody of him. Officers determined the driver was intoxicated and took him into custody. No additional injuries were reported. The Red Cross responded and assisted with services for the occupants of the home. Following the investigation, the driver of the Honda, identified as Rudy Noe GONZALEZ, was arrested.

Rudy Noe GONZALEZ, 32, of 14218 Fallbrook Ln. in Woodbridge

Charged with DUI, Unreasonable refusal, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Pending court date and Held Without Bond

Original post

Fire engulfed a home in Dale City after a car smashed into the structure, rupturing a gas line.

Five adults and children are now without a place to call home.

The car crashed into the home in the 13900 block of Andorra Drive, just off Minnieville Road, just about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene to find the home on fire. Police closed a portion of Minnieville Road following the crash.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for exhaustion. One of the occupants of the home was also taken to a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police reopened the roadway at about 9 p.m.