Culpeper woman killed in Route 28 crash

A Culpeper was killed in a crash in Nokesville on Friday, September 24.

From Prince William police — On September 24 at 2:02PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 13700 block of Nokesville Rd. in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on Nokesville Rd. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2015 Honda Pilot traveling the opposite direction.

The Hyundai continued in the opposite lane where it then collided with a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries sustained during the crash. The driver and a passenger from Suzuki were also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. Speed is unknown at this time. The driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra was identified as Ann Louise ADAMS, 65, of Culpeper

The driver of the 2015 Honda Pilot was identified as a 75-year-old male, of Manassas

The driver of the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara was identified as a 72-year-old-male, of Manassas

The passenger of the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara was identified as a 15-year-old-juvenile male, of Manassas