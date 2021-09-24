Tang named SNVMC’s Chief Medical Officer

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is pleased to announce Alice Tang, DO, MPH, MBA as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tang joined Sentara Healthcare in 2017.

She was previously the Medical Director at Sentara Lake Ridge and co-director of the Stroke Program at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center before accepting this position.

“I am honored for this opportunity to serve Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and the community in which it serves,” says Dr. Tang. “I am excited about promoting Sentara’s mission to improve health every day by enhancing the environment in which patients receive their care, but also by how physicians and Advanced Practice Providers provide patient care. I want to use my experience and skills to truly foster partnerships between patient and provider.”

Dr. Tang is a Maryland native. She completed an Master of Public Health & MA in Medical Sciences at Boston University before completing medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

She trained in Emergency Medicine at University of Maryland Medical System and is a Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician. She earned her MBA in Healthcare at George Washington University.

Kathie Johnson, President, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center shared, “Many of us have worked with Dr. Tang. We know she is a strong leader with a vision for quality and a caring approach to patients and co-workers.

We look forward to her bringing her expertise and experience to the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Leadership team.”