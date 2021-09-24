Lorraine Vitole

Lorraine Edith Vitole of Woodbridge passed away peacefully on September 11th 2021 at the age of 92. Born in New York to the late Frank and Mary Bowman (nee Miller). Prior to retiring Lorraine worked for the Prince William County School district. Lorraine was a memnber of the Red Hats, Fun Bunch, Catholic Woman’s club and the Lions Club. Lorraine was predeceased by her Husband Michael Frank vitole and her grandson Michael as well as three sisters and one brother.. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Jerelyn Condon and MaryMargaret Ballenger. Beloved grandmother to Nicole, Matthew, Brittany, Bridget, and Brandon. Lorraine was the Great Grandmother to Michaela and Dominic.