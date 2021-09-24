Arrest made after downtown shops burglarized

Cops nab downtown Manassas prowler

From Manassas police: On August 15, 2021, the Manassas City Police Department began investigating several property crimes that occurred in the Old Town area. During the overnight hours, on August 15, an unknown individual entered The Things I Love located at 9084 Center St and removed numerous items of value. That same night, items were stolen from a vehicle parked in the Candy Factory parking lot, and a citizen reported an attempted burglary at a residence in the 9500 Block of Main St. Additional similar incidents occurred in the weeks following.

Numerous investigative leads were developed and a suspect was subsequently identified. On September 21, 2021, the suspect, who is identified as a 26-year-old male resident of Manassas, was located and taken into custody. The Manassas City Police Department would like to thank the many citizens and business owners who assisted with the investigation by providing information and video footage that directly led to the offender’s capture.

Anyone who has additional information may contact Detective T. Urey at [email protected]

Arrested: 26-year-old, Rodriguez Hernandez, Erick. He is currently being held without bond.

Charges: Burglary X4, Attempted Burglary, Unlawful Entry, Destruction of Property, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny X2, and Vehicle Trespass.