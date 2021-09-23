Schools, fire department partner to provide winter coats for children

Stafford County Public Schools has teamed with the county’s fire and rescue department to once again collect coats for children.

Stafford County Public Schools, in conjunction with Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department and volunteer fire stations, will again partner with Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization, to provide nearly 2,000 SCPS students in need with a new winter coat. Operation Warm: More than a Coat provides brand-new winter coats in a variety of styles and colors to students.

“A new coat helps foster self-confidence and school attendance, furthering the school’s division mission to empower our students to succeed,” said SCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Stanley B. Jones. “I am proud to continue this important partnership that truly benefits our students.”

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the need for coats has become greater than in previous years. The fire department and school division need the community’s support to ensure every child in Stafford has a warm winter coat this year. Your involvement and donation ensure we will reach our shared goal.

“Operation Warm is an ongoing tradition and true team effort here in Stafford County. Through everyone working together, we can make sure every child in Stafford County is warm this winter” said County Fire Chief Joseph A. Cardello.”

To help support local children this winter make a tax-deductible donation through the online fundraising page or by check. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide children in the community with brand-new winter coats.