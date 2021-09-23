Police blotter: Remains of Dumfries man found

From the Prince William County Police Department:
Found remains belong to Dumfries man
On September 21, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau located human remains in the 5200 block of Waterway Dr. in Dumfries (22025) while investigating an active missing person case. Detectives were checking the area after receiving information that the individual frequented the area. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The remains were identified as being the man who had been reported missing to police on September 3. At the time of the initial report, no information was received to consider the man was endangered. Currently, there is no foul play suspected in the man’s death and there is no threat to the community.
Identified:
The deceased has been identified as Sean Patrick MCGLONE Jr., 30, of Dumfries
Stafford man charged with aggravated sexual battery
On September 20 at 7:13PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the Dollar Store located at 1991 Daniel Stuart Sq. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that day. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was shopping in the store when an unknown man, later identified as the accused, approached her. During the encounter, the accused grabbed thevictim’s arm before inappropriately touching her. The accused then walked out of the store. The victim reported the incident to a family member, who contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers identified the accused as Jose Antonio ROMO. On September 21, the accused was taken into custody.
Arrested on September 21:
Jose Antonio ROMO, 29, of 507 Lake View Ct. in Stafford Charged with aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Woman bit, hit after declining to give man cash
On September 22 at 1:00AM, officers responded to the 10700 block of Balls Ford Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 18-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, a 20-year-old woman, were in a parking lot of the above area when they were approached by a male acquaintance, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused asked the victim for money. When the victim declined, the accused struck and then bit her. The accused then took the victim’s cell phone before walking away. The victim reported minor injuries. While canvassing the area officers located a man whom they determined to be the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Casey Alexander DAVIS, was arrested.
Arrested on September 22: [No Photo Available]
Casey Alexander DAVIS, 29, of 7855 West Point Ct. in Manassas Charged with robbery, assault, and property damage
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
Woodbridge man charged with DUI
543 Warrenton Road, Quality Inn, 9/22, 2:01 a.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the vehicle pulling into a parking spot at the motel. The deputy approached the driver, Ferose Khan Jr., 39, of Woodbridge, and noticed he had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Khan was arrested. A controlled substance was found in his possession. Khan was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $2,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.