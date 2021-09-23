Police blotter: Remains of Dumfries man found

From the Prince William County Police Department:

Found remains belong to Dumfries man

On September 21, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau located human remains in the 5200 block of Waterway Dr. in Dumfries (22025) while investigating an active missing person case. Detectives were checking the area after receiving information that the individual frequented the area. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The remains were identified as being the man who had been reported missing to police on September 3. At the time of the initial report, no information was received to consider the man was endangered. Currently, there is no foul play suspected in the man’s death and there is no threat to the community.

Identified:

The deceased has been identified as Sean Patrick MCGLONE Jr., 30, of Dumfries