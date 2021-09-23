Man walking on Sudley Road hit by bus, dies

A Manassas man was killed this morning in a crash at the intersection of Route 234 and Interstate 66.

Prince William police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 23 at 6:54AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Sudley Rd. at the I-66 underpass in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Prevost Bus was traveling southbound on Sudley Rd. underneath the I-66 overpass, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The pedestrian then struck a concrete barrier and fell into the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The victim’s identification will be released once next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as a 42-year-old man of Manassas

The driver of the 2016 Prevost Bus was identified as a 57-year-old woman of Hamilton