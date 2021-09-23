Fall Jubilee to return Oct. 2 with live music, vendors

After pausing the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, adults and children alike are ready for the return of the Fall Jubilee in Manassas.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, more than 100 booths will line the streets for the free, family friendly outdoor event. Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, quilts, clothing, soaps, lotion and more. Community non-profit organizations will also have spaces throughout the 10 blocks of Downtown Manassas.

Live music and entertainment will be featured on two stages set up in the Harris Pavilion and on Main Street throughout the day. Visitors can look forward to seeing dancers, cloggers and martial artists in addition to hearing music from the Prince William String Academy and others.

“Fall Jubilee has become a local tradition,” said Debbie Haight, executive director of Historic Manassas Inc. “I love how families come out year after year to play games, shop at unique craft booths and listen to live music in the heart of our historic downtown.”

Additionally, the Virginia ABC Local Special Events “Sip and Shop” license will be in effect from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. This designation means visitors can purchase a to-go alcoholic beverage from a local restaurant to enjoy while walking through the Fall Jubilee.

Free parking is available close to the festivities in the multi-level garage between Main and Battle streets. In the event of severe weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 9.

For a Fall Jubilee event map, vendor list and entertainment schedule, go to visitmanassas.org.

More than 40,000 visitors flocked to Historic Downtown Manassas for the 2019 Fall Jubilee.