Volunteers needed during fall festival season

By Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William – Historic Manassas, Inc. is preparing for the 38th Annual Fall Jubilee on October 2, and volunteers age 16+ are needed for various jobs from 7 am to 6:30 pm. Duties include set up, check-in performers, be a floater, and help tear down/clean up. It’s a fun-filled day of arts, crafts, good food, and good music, perfect if you need service hours! Please visit 38th Fall Jubilee 2021: Volunteer Sign Up Form (jotform.com) to sign up. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Mark your calendars! Volunteer Prince William and the City of Manassas Office of Emergency Management will be hosting their first-ever Preparedness Scavenger Hunt at the 38th Annual Fall Jubilee on Saturday, October 2, 9:45 am-12 pm! Teams of up to 5 people are needed to participate and compete in this fun event. You’ll feel great as you enjoy the outdoors and gather important information on emergency preparedness! Further event details will be shared with participating teams after the registration period ends. Please register online at www.manassasva.gov/hunt. Signups will also be accepted in-person on September 25, 8 am-12 pm at the Manassas Farmer’s Market, 9024 Prince William Street, Manassas 20110. Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Volunteer Prince William also needs 25 volunteers age 18+ to support the Preparedness Scavenger Hunt on October 2. Duties include check-in teams, hand out team bags, answer questions and help man the stations used during the event. To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/3kvQVy8 and click on the Respond button. Please email[email protected] for more information.



Both ACTS and SERVE continue to have an Urgent need for Food Pickup Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance programs. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver them back to the appropriate warehouse. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing 30 pounds or more. Drivers for SERVE must commit to twice a month for at least 6 months. Training is provided at both agencies. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community, especially during Hunger Action Month! For ACTS, please email [email protected], for SERVE please email [email protected] for more information.



You can help fight food insecurity! ACTS Hunger Prevention Center needs volunteer Client Intake (register/book food assistance clients) and help in their warehouse and food pantry (accept donations, sort/shelve food, pack food bags, etc.). Please submit an online volunteer application at www.actspwc.org. Questions? Please email [email protected]for details.



It’s getting close-the Alzheimer’s Association is getting ready for their Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 16 at Harris Pavilion! Volunteers age 16+ are needed to help with various tasks; there are still some slots available. Volunteers age 10-15 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent. Please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e44afab2caaf58-walk27 to view the jobs and sign up. You can also register to walk – please visit https://bit.ly/3n7LUik to sign up. Please email [email protected] for more information on this family-friendly event.



Brain Injury Services is searching for volunteers interested in being matched in one-on-one friendships with adult survivors of brain injuries who are receiving services. Brief training and once a month minimum outing with your client required. Please contact Michelle at [email protected] or call 703.451.8881 ext. 232 to learn how you can help.



The wonderful staff at House of Mercy is looking for businesses, organizations or groups to be Hunger Action Heroes for 2021-2022. It’s so easy to do! 1) Select a few Friday morning dates to bring food donations; 2) Promote/Hold your food drive and 3) Drop off collected food at House of Mercy on your assigned Friday morning date before 11 am. You’ll feel great as your team works to collect food to feed food-insecure families in our community! For more information, please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/hunger-action-heroes/ or email [email protected].



Save the date! Please join Keep Prince William Beautiful and the Town of Dumfries at their Community Cleanup September 25, 8:30 am-1 pm. Volunteers will meet at 17755 Main Street, Dumfries 22026, and spread out from there to remove litter from public spaces. Volunteers age 5-15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. Fresh air, working with friends, and helping keep our community clean – you can’t beat that combination! Please register online athttps://forms.gle/u3c1iS1JFcm8LXry6, email [email protected] to learn more.



Keep Prince William Beautiful and Prince William County Solid Waste Division will host their second Fix-It Fair on October 9, 10 am-4 pm at the newly renovated Central Library’s Makers Space. Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items such as jewelry, clothing, small furniture, appliances, and bicycles for repair and subsequent reuse. The event also gives fixers the opportunity to share their skills with the community and that helps encourage reuse and repair of serviceable items. Register your item for a free Fix-It Fair repair atwww.kpwb.org, click on Events. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.



Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.