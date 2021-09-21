Superhero songwriter ‘Captain Ambivalent’ to sing

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a superhero with an accordion?



That satirical songwriting superhero Captain Ambivalent has left his fortress of nerditude in Valparaiso, Indiana to bring his brand of silly songs to Fredericksburg.



The good captain is coming off the release of his fourth album “Songs for Short Attention Spans” and will be playing at the Fredericksburg Recreation Center on William Street on September 28.



The captain, whose real name is, Dan Biemer, began his quest by trading in a 20-year career as a paralegal for a golden cape, a pair of sparkling boots, and an accordion which took him to such strange new worlds such as the Dr. Demento Radio Show, GenCon, and America’s Got Talent.

After receiving word about his upcoming appearance, Potomac Local News spoke with the good captain about his alter ego and what inspired him to be a comedy singing accordionist.



PLN: So what made you decide to go out on tour?



CA: This year I decided to branch out and do a tour, granted this was back in January when it was much safer but I’m still looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity and there’s some risk associated but I think it’s worth it.



PLN: Like any good superhero you must have an origin story, could you tell us that story?



CA: I needed to deal with a load of childhood trauma and I enjoyed writing funny songs but I couldn’t get a band. I had an accordion that I got from my great aunt and not everyone was doing it. I took on the identity of Captain Ambivalent and became your everyday, average superhero with an accordion.



PLN: What attracted you to the world of comedy music?



CA: From a pretty young age, I have liked musical comedians like Spike Jones which I got from my parents. So I leaned in that direction. I’ve tried to write other songs but my talents lay in funny songs.



PLN: What is it about the accordion that is attractive to not just comedy music, but people who write happy songs as well?



CA: The accordion is very common in French music, it produces very melancholy music, it’s portable, it’s easy to sing with, and the structure lends itself to an upbeat feel. It sounds bouncy which to me means happy. I have some slow songs but when I play it’s pretty upbeat.



PLN: With the recent pandemic many musicians had to adapt to the situation when it comes to their performances, did you have to go through anything similar at that time?



CA: I quickly found out that my internet service was not good for live-streaming so I went hog wild on a one-man recorded show. I will also perform at the Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival in New York which will be from September 14 to October 9. The festival has both live and virtual performances. Aside from that, I tried to increase my skills, I got some online coaching on booking, social media, and just leveled up just leveling up my abilities.



PLN: What should people expect to see when they come to see you play?



CA: Be prepared to see a very imposing figure in sparkling gold boots and a cape with a shiny gold accordion, unlike anything you’ve experienced. Be prepared to have fun, hear some over-the-top, nerdy songs, and forget what’s going on in the world for a few minutes.



Captain Ambivalent will perform at the Fredericksburg Recreation Center at 213 William Street in Downtown Fredericksburg on Sept. 28 from 7 pm to 9 pm.









