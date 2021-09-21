Police to host community fair at government center

The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, to showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, fun activities, appointments with a recruiter, and pet adoptions.

Newsham became the county’s fifth police chief in January, after serving as the top cop on Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

A host of County agencies will be on hand to register voters, sign up election officer volunteers, adopt a companion animal, complete a Child ID form for children’s safety, sign up to receive emergency alerts, learn about employment opportunities with the police, fire and rescue, 911 operators.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, at the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge. County residents are invited to the community fair, which also will feature displays from numerous County public-safety agencies and other county government organizations, community organizations, live music, and food trucks. There will be performers available for photo opportunities and face painting.

Background investigators and recruiters will be present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer. Job applications will be accepted that day.

The Department is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s recruiting website at joinpwcpd.org.