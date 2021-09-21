From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Man, 21 charged after brandishing board during an argument

386 Warrenton Road, Red Roof Inn, 9/20, 9:22 p.m. Deputy T.A. Vasquez responded for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The investigation revealed the victim and suspect, Anthony Collins, 21, of Fredericksburg, were in a verbal altercation. During the altercation, Collins brandished a 2×4 piece of lumber. The suspect did not use the wood to strike the victim. Collins was arrested for assault and released on an unsecured bond.

Tires slashed

Malvern Lakes Circle, 9/20, 8:47 a.m. The tires were slashed on two vehicles parked in the area. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 19.

From the Prince William County Police Department:

Delivery man reports man brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex

On September 19 at 11:15AM, officers responded to The Elms at Signal Hill Station Apartments located in the 8800 block of Peregrine Heights Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 36-year-old man, reported to police that he was on a delivery when he and an unknown man briefly came into contact near the entrance to the apartments. The two men had a brief verbal exchange before both continued walking away. Upon getting to his vehicle, the victim looked back towards the building and observed the suspect brandishing a firearm towards him. The victim quickly left the area and contacted the police. Suspect Description:

An unknown race male, approximately 6’0”, between 250-300 lbs.

Last seen wearing a short sleeved shirt, blue pants and carrying a firearm

911 caller hears gunshots

On September 18 at 10:39AM, officers responded to investigate a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the area of Beacon Ridge Dr. and Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 11:00PM on September 17. The caller reported to police that he heard gunshots the evening prior in the above area and located a shell casing the following morning. No injuries or property damage were reported. While canvassing, officers located additional shell casings near the above location.

Crowbar used to burgle pharmacy

On September 20 at 4:22AM, officers responded to the Food Lion located at 12420 Dillingham Sq. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the business, officers observed damage to the front door. Surveillance footage revealed that a blue Ford Taurus stopped in front of the business before an unknown man exited and forced his way into the store. Once inside, the suspect utilized a crowbar to force his way into the pharmacy area. The suspect took medication before fleeing in the same blue Ford Taurus. No additional property was reported missing. Suspect Description:

An unknown race male, approximately 5’9”, 150lbs.

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, black gloves, black pants, black/white shoes, and carrying a crow bar

Resident, staff assaulted at Youth for Tomorrow