Lenard Charles Noralez, also known as “Lenny”, age 54, of Triangle, Virginia passed away on September 6th, 2021.

Lenard Noralez was born in Punta Gorda, Belize to Nicholas Tolentino Noralez and Teresa Velez Noralez on January 18, 1967. He graduated from Toledo Community College in Punta Gorda, Belize. He married Mayra Noralez on Feburary 12th, 1999 in Virginia. Lenard and his wife, Mayra, was contractors for Hilldrup Moving Company. He got baptized in 2018 where he joined the church of Ladder Day Saints of Jesus Christ and later became an Aaronic Priest. The gospel was very important to Lenard. His favorite scripture was Psalms 118:24 “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” He enjoyed nature, outdoor activities, cycling and spending time with family. He loved listening to reggae, Garifuna and Gospel music.

In his Early Years, he played basketball. Michael Jordan was his favorite basketball player. Lenard admired Michael’s skills on the court and even his sense of style. Lenard was also a problem-solver who gained a lot of knowledge from reading. He enjoyed sharing his experiences and did his best to help others.

Lenard is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Velez Noralez; father, Nicholas Noralez; Sisters, Elda and Judy Noralez and his brother, Oliver Noralez.

Lenard is survived by his wife, Mayra Noralez: Children, Leniesha Noralez, Lennise Noralez, Lenique Noralez, Lila Bailey, Tamara Bailey, Therese Noralez and Sandy Garcia-Guzman: his brother, Bill Noralez and sister Norma Noralez:Grandchildren, Lenae, Naomi, Uzziah, Lenya, Amani, Nascair, Sidney, and Alasha.

The family of Noralez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family, friends, the church of Ladder Day Saints of Jesus Christ, Doctor Javid, and anyone who have been supporting us during this difficult time.