Hylton to require full coronavirus vax or negative test result to attend shows

Want to see a show at the Hylton Performing Arts Center near Manassas?

In addition to your tickets, you’re going to need to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, show a photo ID that matches the vaccination card, and show a negative coronavirus test at the door.

A press release states:

George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) announced that beginning October 18, 2021, and until further notice, all attendees regardless of age who attend an indoor event or performance at the Center for the Arts, the Hylton Performing Arts Center, or any of Mason’s CVPA performance and exhibition venues, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the date of their visit and present proof of vaccination and matching ID or show a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry into the venue. Face coverings will remain required indoors for all patrons ages two and up. “Our motto in CVPA is ‘the arts create community’ and we want to keep that community healthy, safe, and comfortable as we offer more and more public performances and exhibitions this fall,” shares Rick Davis, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Center. “To that end, we are joining with a vast number of our colleague venues across the country in putting COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements in place. In taking these steps, we are acting on Mason’s guiding principle: ‘We pledge to support the health, safety, and well-being of the Mason community while fulfilling the university’s mission.” Events scheduled from September 21 through October 17, 2021, at all CVPA venues will continue with the previously announced safety protocol requiring all patrons ages two and up to wear face coverings at all times. Proof of vaccination will not be required for these events between September 21 and October 17, 2021.

The Hylton is in the midst of an outdoor performance series where partons gather on the lawn outside the center. There are two more shows in the series, one on Sunday, September 26, and another on Wednesday, August 3.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is located at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas.