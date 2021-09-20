Police blotter: Walmart customer pepper-sprayed in aisle

From the Prince William County Police Department:
String of robberies reported across county
Armed Robbery – On September 18 at 9:09PM, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 8525 Rolling Rd. in Manassas (20110) to investigate a robbery. An employee of the business reported to police that as he reentered the store via the side door, an unknown man followed him inside. Once inside, the man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled out the side door. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 5’7”, with a thin build
Last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a dark-blue colored shirt over the top, dark colored pants, blue gloves, and white shoes
Armed Robbery – On September 17 at 9:42PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, reported to police that while on the sidewalk in the above area, he was approached by two unknown men asking for money. When the victim refused, one of the men implied he had a weapon before both men grabbed the victim and took his property. The suspects fled when an acquaintance of the victim, who was nearby, began to call for help. One of the suspects got into a blue sedan, while the other suspect fled the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 5’10”, 200lbs.
Last seen wearing a black bubble-style jacket, a black face mask, and black pants
A black male, approximately 6’00”, with a skinny build
Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and light-colored blue jeans
Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 18 at 1:51PM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 37-year-old man, reported to police that while near a business in the above area, he was approached by three unknown men. The men demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, the suspects began to strike him before taking money and fleeing in a grey 4-door Honda sedan. The victim reported minor injuries. The suspects were only described as late teen-aged Hispanic males.
Attempted Armed Robbery – On September 17 at 6:37PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 40-year-old man, reported to police that he was behind a local business when he was struck from behind. Upon turning around, the victim observed an unknown woman and two unknown men, one of which was brandishing a knife towards him. During the altercation, the suspects attempted to take the victim’s property before bystanders intervened. The suspects fled prior to police arriving in the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No property was reported missing.
Suspect Descriptions:
A black male, possibly between 30-40 years of age, approximately 5’9” Last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans
A black male, possibly between 30-40 years of age Last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants
A black female, approximately 60 years of age Last seen wearing a yellow shirt
From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
Walmart customer pepper-sprayed
Walmart 125 Washington Square Plaza, 9/18, 2:33 p.m. Deputies responded to the Walmart for a fight in progress. They learned the victim exchanged words with another customer in an aisle of the store. The suspect sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray and fled the store. Camera footage is being used to create a wanted poster of the suspect.
Attempted car theft
1500 Block of Garrisonville Road, 9/19, 4:23 a.m. A resident contacted the Emergency Communications Center to report a stranger on her property attempting to enter vehicles in the driveway. Deputies B.M. Taylor and K.P. Hall located Edwin Villegas, 22, of Spotsylvania on the property when they arrived. Villegas appeared intoxicated and was arrested for trespass, tampering with a vehicle and public intoxication. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond until sober.
Multiple vandalisms, including tires slashed
Cliff Circle, 9/18, 5:44 a.m. Resident advised two tires on his vehicle were slashed overnight while parked at this location.
300 Block of Ferry Road, 9/18, 12:20 p.m. Resident reported the glass in his storm door was shattered overnight.
Jousting Court, 9/18, 6:36 p.m. Resident reported a utility trailer was moved to a different location in the parking lot. There was damage to the lower back end of the trailer and the pin lock.
From Haymarket police:
23-year-old charged with assault and battery
On Sunday September 19, 2021, Haymarket Police Department received a call for a domestic-related dispute in the 14800 block of Jordan Lane in Haymarket. The investigation revealed that an adult female had been assaulted by a domestic partner. Injuries sustained were visible, but required no immediate treatment.
Arrested at the scene was Ramon Reyes-Marquez, 23 years of age. Charges were Assault and Battery (domestic-related) and Strangulation. Mr. Reyes-Marquez was held at the PW-Manassas Adult Detention Center in lieu of bond. Court date is November 10, 2021 in the Juvenile-Domestic Relations Court