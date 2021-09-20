Police blotter: Walmart customer pepper-sprayed in aisle

String of robberies reported across county

Armed Robbery – On September 18 at 9:09PM, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 8525 Rolling Rd. in Manassas (20110) to investigate a robbery. An employee of the business reported to police that as he reentered the store via the side door, an unknown man followed him inside. Once inside, the man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled out the side door. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’7”, with a thin build

Last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a dark-blue colored shirt over the top, dark colored pants, blue gloves, and white shoes

Armed Robbery – On September 17 at 9:42PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, reported to police that while on the sidewalk in the above area, he was approached by two unknown men asking for money. When the victim refused, one of the men implied he had a weapon before both men grabbed the victim and took his property. The suspects fled when an acquaintance of the victim, who was nearby, began to call for help. One of the suspects got into a blue sedan, while the other suspect fled the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’10”, 200lbs.

Last seen wearing a black bubble-style jacket, a black face mask, and black pants

A black male, approximately 6’00”, with a skinny build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and light-colored blue jeans