Nancy G. Gero

Nancy Virginia Gramkow Gero passed away on 9/7/21 at 85 years old. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Gero, Jr, her son Brian, her daughter Jay (Sam), daughter-in-law Jen, and four grandchildren whom she adored Lauren, Kaela, Logan and Mateo. She was the last of her family to pass away (father William, mother Mildred, brothers Bill, Al, Pete and sister Barb). She was born and grew up in Marietta, Ohio. After high school, she attended Nursing school in Parkersburg, WV and specialized in Operating Room Nursing. She entered the Army and fell in love with military medicine. She spent over 30 years (active and reserve) in the Army, serving a tour in Vietnam, a tour in Desert Storm and retiring as a Colonel. She then worked as a Same Day Surgery nurse for the Army at Fort Belvoir, VA. During retirement, she and George enjoyed traveling the US and the world as well as shopping and reading. She loved her Bethel UMC and Emmaus families, participating in many of the mission activities for the church as she had a huge heart for helping others. She will be dearly missed by many people. The family knows she is with the Lord and is looking over them with grace and lots of love. They request that instead of flowers or food, people give a donation in her name to her favorite charities Bethel UMC Music Ministry (Bethel UMC 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, Va 22192), ACTS, or Toys for Tots. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.