Lane closures this week for I-95, Stafford County

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for work associated with Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closure between the interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure; 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closure. Lane closures are associated with the Improve95 project construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m., Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Friday. Double lane closures at 10 p.m. between these interchanges for Improve95 project construction, with single lane closures only after 4:30 a.m. Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will intermittently stop all southbound traffic for up to 30 minutes at a time for Improve 95 project construction.

Exit 133 (Route 17/Falmouth) to Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday. Single lane closure for work associated with the Improve95 project construction.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closures for bridge inspections.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes at mile markers 106 to 108.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane mobile lane closures for bridge inspections.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will intermittently stop all northbound traffic up to 30 minutes at a time for Improve 95 project construction. All northbound lanes will be open by 4:30 a.m.

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure between the interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single southbound lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closures between Stafford Lakes Parkway and the Fauquier County line for paving and pavement marking.

Route 218 (Butler Road)

Sunday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Monday. Single lane closure near Winterberry Drive. Final paving work for emergency drainage pipe replacement project. One-way, alternating traffic in work zone, directed by a flagging crew.

Route 612 (Hartwood Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Hartwood Road between Spotted Tavern Road and Poplar Road, and near Skyline Drive for milling and paving.

Route 614 (Spotted Tavern Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Spotted Tavern Road between Hartwood Road and Cropp Road for milling and paving.

Route 614 (Cropp Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Cropp Drive between Spotted Tavern Road and Skyline Drive milling and paving.

Route 615 (Skyline Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Skyline Drive between Cropp Road and Hartwood Road for milling and paving.