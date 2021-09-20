Harold L. Brown

Harold Lee Brown II, 86, of Dumfries, VA died peacefully at home on July 12, 2021. He was born in Flint, Michigan in 1934 to Arlene and William Brown, the oldest of two boys. He attended Flint Central High School where he met Darlene Zieske, his loving wife of 67 years. Harold and his younger brother, Robert, who passed in 2020, shared a wonderful sense of humor and will always be remembered for telling silly jokes and funny stories at family gatherings.

In December of 1954, Harold married Darlene after just enlisting in the Army. Together they had three daughters, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Harold and Darlene enjoyed great music, art, food, and traveling.

After being promoted to Staff Sergeant he attended Army Artillery Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1958. Harold served for 31 years as an Army Artillery officer and achieved the rank of Colonel. Over the course of his military career Harold had several significant assignments. He served two tours in Vietnam in 1965 and again in 1970. He commanded a Lance missile battalion (3rd Battalion,79th Artillery) in Europe. In addition, he was assigned to the United States Arms Control and Disarmament Agency in the State Department to support negotiations for the Chemical Weapons Treaty. Upon his retirement he was awarded the Department of Defense Superior Service Medal for his accomplishments in the Agency.

During his service Harold was decorated with four Bronze Stars; three Air Medals; three Meritorious Service Medals; three Army Commendation Medals; the Vietnamese Honor Medal; the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross; the Combat Infantry Badge; the Vietnam Campaign Medal; the Presidential Unit Citation and the Army General Staff Badge. Harold was “Army Strong!”

Harold acquired his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Hampton University and his Master of Science in Education Administration from Southern Illinois University while on active duty.

After his military retirement, Harold continued his career as an administrator for Pepper Hamilton law firm in Washington D.C.

Harold had a passion for bass fishing and working on the G-3, his beloved boat. He loved watching fishing shows, discovering new fishing tips, and collecting lots of lures, reels and rods. His favorite pastime was rebuilding fishing reels. After a day on the Potomac, he would often say “just one more cast,” not wanting his fishing outing to end.

Harold also was a car enthusiast and especially enjoyed washing and detailing his own vehicles. He liked home improvement jobs, building projects, working in the yard and watching football games.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Darlene: his three children, Terra L. Morgan, Pamela K. Brown (Dawnel) and Paula D. McMiller (David); his grandchildren, Sean Conroy, Shane Conroy, and Andrew McMiller; and his great grandchildren Joshua and Lily Conroy.

In addition to his parents, Harold is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert K. Brown.

“There is only one thing wrong with a fishing day-its staggering brevity. If man spent all his days fishing, life would seem to be a swift dream.”

-Zane Grey

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 20th.