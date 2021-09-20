Guzman challenged to debate Baldwin in race for 31st House seat in Prince William, Fauquier

Republican Ben Baldwin wants to debate incumbent Elizabeth Guzman (D), whose represented portions of Prince William and Fauquier counties since 2017.

A press release from the Baldwin campaign states:

31st District Delegate Candidate, Ben Baldwin has challenged Delegate Elizabeth Guzman to two debates ahead of the upcoming November 2nd general elections. The first of these debates would include the League of Women Voters Forum on October 6th. Baldwin and Delegate Guzman have accepted their invite to participate. “It is important that voters see their candidates and learn more about their policies. I appreciate this opportunity and I am glad that Delegate Guzman has accepted as well,” Ben Baldwin said. Baldwin hopes that a mutually agreeable host could sponsor the second. “Voters deserve opportunities to hear from their candidates and I hope that here in Virginia’s 31st, we can provide that type of transparency,” said Baldwin. Ben Baldwin is a graduate of Virginia Tech, Marine Veteran, and financial advisor. He is currently the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 31st House of Delegates district.

Over the summer, statewide campaign issues have become vaccination mandates, and the debate over teaching critical race theory in public schools.

Guzman has held the 31st District seat since 2017, when she unseated incumbent Scott Lingamfelter who held the seat for 15 years. The 31st District currently includes portions of eastern Prince William and western Fauquier counties.

However a state commission is redrawing district boundaries across Virignia. Those boundaries should take effect new year.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Guzman will agree to debate.