Prince William police capture win, beat Fairfax rivals in softball matchup

The Prince William County Police beat their Fairfax County counterparts 26 – 15 in a friendly game of softball in Woodbridge.

The first pitch was thrown shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Richard G. Pfitzner Stadium, the former home of the team now known as the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Organized by We Back Blue, a national advocacy group supporting local law enforcement, the game was an opportunity for officers to play while the community cheered them on. Officers from Prince William County Police, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairfax County Police all participated in this non-sanctioned event.

The past year has been very challenging and exhausting for many officers and their families, allowing few opportunities for officers to build camaraderie or enjoy free time, said Melissa Robey, founder of We Back Blue:

“We Back Blue will give these brave men and women a night of fun and support with their communities, families, and peers. Everyone from the umpire to the owner of the food trucks are either current or former officers.”

Prince William County Sheriff Glendell Hill was slated to throw out the first pitch, while the Chiefs of police are slated to play will be playing with their respective teams. A sworn officer sang the National Anthem.

Profits from this event will go to the charity choice of each team.

Robey added: